Health-care companies were more or less flat, as the U.S. prepared to import drugs from Canada in bulk for the first time.

The lobby group representing pharmaceutical companies operating in Canada says it's "deeply concerned" about the Food and Drug Administration decision to permit Florida to import medication from America's northern neighbor.

Drug wholesalers may stand to gain, however.

Shares of McKesson rose to all-time highs.

Shares of CVS Health rose slightly after the drug-store chain said Shawn Guertin, the chief financial officer who has been on a leave of absence since October due to family health reasons, won't return to the healthcare-services giant.

