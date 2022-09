Health-care companies were flat as investors sought out defensive sectors less vulnerable to the vagaries of Federal Reserve policy.

Johnson & Johnson shares rose after the health-care conglomerate's board authorized a $5 billion share buyback program, which it expects to fund without taking on more debt.

