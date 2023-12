Health-care companies were flat as traders rotated into the defensive sectors that have lagged during the fourth-quarter stock rally.

UnitedHealth Group agreed to sell its operations in Brazil to a private investor, and will take a mostly non-cash $7 billion charge as a result.

12-29-23 1749ET