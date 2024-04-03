Health-care companies were flat as traders rotated back into rate-sensitive sectors in light of comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Danish biotechnology company Genmab agreed to buy U.S. ProfoundBio for $1.8 billion in cash, seeking to expand its oncology portfolio.

UnitedHealth Group's communications moves during the recent hack of its Change Healthcare unit revealed challenges striking a balance between regulatory obligations and keeping customers informed.

