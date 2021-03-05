Log in
Health Care Higher As Biotech Stocks Rebound -- Health Care Roundup

03/05/2021
Health-care companies rose as a rebound in risk appetite buoyed biotech stocks.

New Covid 19 case and death tallies in the U.S. continue to decline, although there are signs that some states are seeing an up-tick, The Wall Street Journal reported.

There were more than 65,000 new Covid-19 cases reported in the U.S. for Thursday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and published early Friday morning Eastern time.

That was down slightly from the 66,460 reported for Wednesday, and the latest number could update later in the morning.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-05-21 1718ET

