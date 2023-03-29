Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated back into sectors with more to gain from the alleviation of bank scares.

Emergent Biosolutions rallied after the Food and Drug Administration said it would allow Emergent's Narcan overdose reversal medication to be sold over the counter for the first time since the opioid crisis began.

Volatile gene-therapy concern Bluebird Bio shares tumbled after it posted a drop in fourth-quarter sales.

