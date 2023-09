Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into more cyclical sectors.

The health-care sector has held up better than most as fears about interest rates and inflation have grown during September.

Health insurers and drug makers are viewed as less vulnerable to inflation pressures because their offerings are less discretionary than most.

