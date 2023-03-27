Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors rotated back into some of the sectors hit hardest by bank stability fears.

Novartis shares rallied after the company's Kisqali treatment significantly reduced the risk of relapse in patients with early-stage breast cancer in a late-stage clinical trial.

Shares of Eli Lilly, whose second best-selling product is a breast-cancer treatment, slipped after the data emerged.

Codiak BioSciences filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, and would seek to pursue a sale process for its assets.

YS Biopharma continued a string of declines after its recent blank-check company deal even as it reported favorable clinical trial results for a potential Covid-19 vaccine.

