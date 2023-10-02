Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as defensively minded traders fled the utilities sector.

SmileDirectClub, the maker of orthodontic products, is hunting for a buyer in bankruptcy but risks shutting down if it can;t find one after years of losses and litigation that resulted in a $63 million award to its former partner Align Technology.

The health-care sector is not as rate-sensitive as the The U.S. Food and Drug Administration formally raised concerns with Eli Lilly about the suitability of a treatment for moderate-to-severe atopic eczema.

