Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into defensive sectors.

Eli Lilly finished the week more or less flat as the drug maker's diabetes and obesity drug Mounjaro showed promise as a heart-failure treatment in a clinical trial.

Hims & Hers Health shares fell sharply amid skepticism on Wall Street that the online pharmacy can sell a discounted version of popular glucagon-like peptide-1 drugs such as Mounjaro and Novo Nordisk's Ozempic.

Shares of Novo Nordisk fell sharply for the week.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-24 1734ET