Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Health Care Losses Limited By Demand for Inflation Hedges -- Health Care Roundup

05/05/2022 | 05:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders bet the sector would ride out an era of high inflation better than most.

Animal-medicine concern Zoetis fell after cutting its 2022 earnings projection to a range of between $4.65 to $4.77 a share from a previous range of $4.75-to-$4.87 a share, citing the impact of volatile foreign-exchange markets.

The dollar recently hit a two-decade high against a basket of rival currencies.

"With a high percentage of earnings overseas, such a big move in the U.S. dollar translated into lower earnings," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund.

Bausch + Lomb is expected to price its IPO at the low end of expectations later Thursday in the latest sign of the challenges whipsawing stock prices pose for the new-issue market.

Some of the biggest gainers among biotech companies in recent years, including vaccine maker Moderna, fell sharply.

The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology exchange-traded fund fell by more than 4%. Marinus Pharmaceuticals held up better than most after the drugmaker said it was set to resume a late-stage trial for a seizure medication.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-22 1706ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:24pFederal court orders bitmex cofounders to pay $30 million fine f…
RE
05:23pAir lease exec says planemakers could offer air lease discounts…
RE
05:21pSinn Fein eyes watershed win as polls close in N.Ireland
RE
05:20pUtilities Slip Amid Search for Inflation Hedges -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:19pAir lease exec says the aircraft destined for russia now placed…
RE
05:19pCommunications Services Down on Higher Treasury Yields -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:18pMajor aircraft lessor Avolon says Boeing has 'lost its way'
RE
05:18pTech Down on Risk Appetite Reversal, Higher Treasury Yields -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:16pJOHN ROBERTS : U.S. Chief Justice Roberts calls abortion draft leak 'appalling'
RE
05:16pFinancials Down as Traders Digest Fed Policy Move -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: AMD, Airbnb, Lyft, Ocado, S&P Global...
2Berkshire buys more Occidental shares, boosts stake to 15.2%
3ArcelorMittal : 1Q'22 Earnings Release
4Wall Street closes with sharp gains after Fed's interest rate hike
5Wall Street tumbles as investors fret over bigger Fed rate hikes

HOT NEWS