Health Care Losses Limited By Demand for Inflation Hedges -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders bet the sector would ride out an era of high inflation better than most.

Animal-medicine concern Zoetis fell after cutting its 2022 earnings projection to a range of between $4.65 to $4.77 a share from a previous range of $4.75-to-$4.87 a share, citing the impact of volatile foreign-exchange markets.

The dollar recently hit a two-decade high against a basket of rival currencies.

"With a high percentage of earnings overseas, such a big move in the U.S. dollar translated into lower earnings," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund.

Bausch + Lomb is expected to price its IPO at the low end of expectations later Thursday in the latest sign of the challenges whipsawing stock prices pose for the new-issue market.

Some of the biggest gainers among biotech companies in recent years, including vaccine maker Moderna, fell sharply.

The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology exchange-traded fund fell by more than 4%. Marinus Pharmaceuticals held up better than most after the drugmaker said it was set to resume a late-stage trial for a seizure medication.

