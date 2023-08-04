Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as earnings continued to come in strong.

Drug-store chain and insurance firm CVS Health ticked down even after it reported a 10% increase in its second-quarter sales, driven by growth in its health benefits business.

Twist Bioscience shares traded higher after reporting better-than-expected loss and revenue growth in its fiscal third quarter.

The health care sector was a major contributor to employment growth in July, according to the Labor Department.

"Employment in the sector had initially lagged the recovery of other sectors, but it is now 3.3% above its pre-pandemic level," said economists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research.

"The recent strength of employment gains in the sector reflects a normalization of demand for medical care after Covid related disruptions and an aging population, in our view."

