Health Care Rises Amid Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose slightly as investors rotated into defensive areas in light of a spike in consumer inflation.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson fell slightly after the U.S. halted distribution of the health-care conglomerate's Covid-19 vaccine due to concerns about links with blood-clotting issues.

The health authorities' concerns about six women who suffered clotting issues after receiving the vaccine mirrored those that many nations have raised with J&J rival AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine.

