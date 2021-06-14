Health Care Shares Edge Lower -- Health Care Roundup

Healthcare companies edged lower amid a rotation back into companies less sensitive to the economic recovery trade.

Covid-19 vaccines remained in focus. Public health officials in the U.K. say they are increasingly confident that vaccines offer significant protection against the Delta variant of coronavirus, a hopeful sign as the highly transmissible strain spreads across the world.

Meanwhile, an experimental Covid-19 vaccine from Novavax was 90.4% effective at preventing symptomatic disease in adults in a large clinical trial, the company said, results that move the shot a step closer to global use.

Centene said it settled claims from Ohio and Mississippi related to its pharmacy-benefit billing practices, and it is setting aside $1.1 billion to resolve similar issues with other states.

Royal Philips recalled millions of sleep apnea and ventilator machines over concerns that a type of foam used in the devices could degrade and release harmful, possibly cancer-causing, particles. The recall affects three million to four million machines, more than half of which are in the U.S., a company spokesman said.

06-14-21 1723ET