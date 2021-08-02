Health Care Shares Move Higher -- Health Care Roundup

Healthcare companies rose as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for more coronavirus restrictions.

Anthony Fauci, the Biden administration's chief medical adviser, said he didn't believe the U.S. would return to lockdowns but warned that "things are going to get worse" as a more contagious variant of the coronavirus has led to a surge of new cases.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is under pressure to swiftly grant full approval to Covid-19 shots, as vaccine mandates take on new urgency for schools, hospitals and employers amid surging cases from the rapidly spreading Delta variant.

