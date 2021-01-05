Health Care Shares Move Higher as Coronavirus Vaccine Remains in Focus -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care shares rose as coronavirus vaccine news remained in focus.

Moderna said it will be able to make at least 600 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine this year, 100 million more than it had been projecting. The Cambridge, Mass., company also said it is making investments and adding staff to make as many as one billion doses this year.

Meanwhile, Pfizer launched its first major rebrand in decades with a new logo, an effort to highlight the company's shift from a diversified health care giant to one more focused on creating prescription drugs and vaccines that prevent and cure disease.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-21 1712ET