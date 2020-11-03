Health Care Shares Rise as U.S. Voters Go to the Polls - Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies were higher on Election Day as Covid-19 was one of the top issues nationwide.

Newly reported Covid-19 cases in the U.S. edged upward Monday, following a week in which the country logged its highest daily tally yet.

Bayer on Tuesday posted a loss in the third quarter as the coronavirus pandemic compounded problems the German chemical and drug giant has been facing since its acquisition of agriculture giant Monsanto just over two years ago. Bayer also said it would need an extra $750 million on top of a settlement worth up to $10.9 billion it announced over the summer to resolve a legal battle with U.S. plaintiffs alleging the Roundup weedkillers inherited from Monsanto cause cancer.

Bayer has consistently denied that Roundup or its ingredients cause cancer.

Humana posted a third-quarter profit on higher revenue year over year, but said it expects a fourth-quarter loss as utilization levels normalize following lows reached during the coronavirus pandemic.

