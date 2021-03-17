Health Care Shares Slip as Amazon.com Plans to Expand Reach in Sector -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care shares fell as e-commerce behemoth Amazon.com again flexed its muscle in the sector.

Amazon said it will expand its telehealth service nationwide this summer and will open it to other companies, the latest signal of the e-commerce giant's continued ambitions in healthcare.

The wider offering comes after Haven, a healthcare venture set up by Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan, ended operations last month.

Meanwhile, the Oxford startup behind AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine has raised $168 million in new funding, which it plans to use to adopt its vaccine technology for the treatment of other diseases. The move is a step in Vaccitech's preparations for going public as soon as this year, according to people familiar with the plans. The moves were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Contract drug manufacturer Catalent is planning a major expansion of its Covid-19 vaccine production in Europe, enabling it to make more doses of Johnson & Johnson's shot, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-21 1838ET