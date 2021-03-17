Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Health Care Shares Slip as Amazon.com Plans to Expand Reach in Sector -- Health Care Roundup

03/17/2021 | 06:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Health-care shares fell as e-commerce behemoth Amazon.com again flexed its muscle in the sector.

Amazon said it will expand its telehealth service nationwide this summer and will open it to other companies, the latest signal of the e-commerce giant's continued ambitions in healthcare.

The wider offering comes after Haven, a healthcare venture set up by Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan, ended operations last month.

Meanwhile, the Oxford startup behind AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine has raised $168 million in new funding, which it plans to use to adopt its vaccine technology for the treatment of other diseases. The move is a step in Vaccitech's preparations for going public as soon as this year, according to people familiar with the plans. The moves were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Contract drug manufacturer Catalent is planning a major expansion of its Covid-19 vaccine production in Europe, enabling it to make more doses of Johnson & Johnson's shot, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-21 1838ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:56pUtilities Shares Tumble -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
06:52pCommunications Services Shares Stay Flat Amid Shift to Value Stocks -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
06:50pTechnology Shares Slip as Rotation Out of Sector Continues -- Tech Roundup
DJ
06:50pWORLD BANK  : Serbia to Build Safe, Efficient, and Climate Friendly Railway System with Support from World Bank
PU
06:49pFED'S POWELL : U.S. leading global recovery, could help lift laggards like Europe
RE
06:48pBrazil's Central Bank Raises Selic Rate to 2.75%, Sees Another Hike at Next Meeting -- Update
DJ
06:46pNew Zealand Economy Contracted in Final Quarter of 2020 -- Update
DJ
06:46pFinancial Shares Climb as Fed Holds Steady -- Financials Roundup
DJ
06:42pConsumer Shares Rise, Led by Consumer Discretionary Stocks -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
06:39pFed Holds Steady on Interest Rates, Bond Purchases -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Huawei CFO lawyers seek to add more evidence contesting U.S. extradition
2Fed expects growth surge, inflation jump in 2021 but no rate hike
3POWER PLAY: Volkswagen abruptly pulls plug on South Korean battery makers
4MORPHOSYS AG : MORPHOSYS : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
5DOW JONES 30 : Oil falls further on demand outlook, U.S. stock build

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ