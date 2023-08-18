Health-care companies fell slightly as a rally in obesity-drug makers slowed.

Shares of Novo Nordisk gave back a modicum of their recent gains, while Eli Lilly shares rose modestly.

Shares of drug wholesalers were under pressure after health insurer Blue Shield of California said it would replace CVS's Caremark pharmacy-benefit management unit with a group of companies including Amazon and entrepreneur Mark Cuban's drug distribution company Cost Plus.

08-18-23 1655ET