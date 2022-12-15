Health Care Slips Amid Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as fears about economic growth and the interest-rate outlook spurred demand for defensive sectors.

Shares of vaccine makers held onto recent gains amid optimism about their prospects.

BioNTech share losses were limited after analysts at brokerage Bank of America Securities boosted their rating on the German vaccine developer, citing promise for its combined flu-Covid 19 shot and its oncology program.

Moderna shares are up sharply this week because of developments with a cancer vaccine.

