Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, amid defensive positioning related to mixed economic data.

U.S.-listed shares of GSK rose after it reached a first legal settlement over claims that heartburn medication Zantac can cause cancer.

Hospital chain Tenet Healthcare has appointed Sun Park as its next finance chief, succeeding Dan Cancelmi upon his retirement at the end of the year.

