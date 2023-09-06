Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders sought out sectors less vulnerable to the negative impact of inflation.

DexCom shares rallied after the medical-device maker said popular weight-loss drugs such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy would not reduce usage of its diabetes devices.

Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, meanwhile, continued a roughly monthlong winning streak on investor excitement about the weight-loss drugs.

