Health-care companies fell amid development setbacks for some major drugmakers.

AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo shares plunged after the British drugmaker and its Japanese partner reported disappointing results from a late-stage clinical trial of their lung-cancer treatment candidate.

07-03-23 1433ET