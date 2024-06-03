Health-care company shares rose behind continued deal-making in the sector

Becton Dickinson agreed to acquire an Edwards Lifesciences unit for $4.2 billion, in one of the company's largest transactions. The medical technology company has made 113 deals dating back to March 1992, several of them with a price tag in the billions, according to data from FactSet.

Becton Dickinson will acquire the Edwards' Critical Care product group, which is known for inventing the category of hemodynamic monitoring-the assessment of a patient's circulatory status through various testing methods.

GSK shares dropped by the most in nearly two years after a ruling by the Delaware State Court that will allow jury trials in cases brought by cancer sufferers who say the heartburn drug Zantac caused their condition. GSK said it would appeal the decision.

