Health-care company stocks were little changed, mirroring the broader market, as analysts weighed the latest earnings reports and fund-raising.

Danaher, which sells tools and services for drug developers and scientists as well as medical diagnostics, reported second-quarter numbers that beat Wall Street estimates. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted net earnings were $1.72 a share on revenue of $5.7 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting the company to post earnings of $1.57 a share on revenue of $5.6 billion.

Medtech company Magenta Medical raised $105 million in new venture capital to compete with Johnson & Johnson, in what analysts expect will be a sizable market for heart pumps used in certain cardiac procedures. Heart pumps, pioneered in the U.S. by Abiomed, temporarily help the heart pump blood in some patients undergoing procedures such as catheterizations to open blocked coronary arteries. In 2022, J&J paid $16.6 billion to acquire Abiomed.

