Health Care Tick Down on Growth Fears -- Health Care Roundup

12/27/2022 | 05:25pm EST
Health-care companies ticked down amid concerns about the outlook for demand.

Shares of Chinese pharmaceutical companies, including traditional medicine producer Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical, plunged amid fears about competition from Pfizer's recently approved Covid-19 drug Paxlovid.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration may offer food and supplement guidelines on the use of legal cannabis-derived products in the coming months after the death of a child who had ingested gummies containing Delta 8, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1725ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PFIZER, INC. -1.35% 51.13 Delayed Quote.-12.23%
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. -7.69% 32.52 End-of-day quote.65.92%
HOT NEWS