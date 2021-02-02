Health Care Ticks Higher Amid Mixed Earnings -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, after mixed earnings results.

Pfizer shares fell after the drug giant's quarterly earnings lagged some investors' expectations. Pfizer said it expects its Covid-19 vaccine to generate about $15 billion in sales this year, making the shot one of the drugmaker's top-selling products and potentially a steady source of revenue.

National hospital chain HCA Healthcare ended the first year of the pandemic with a higher annual profit, and said it expects growth to pick up as disruption from the public-health crisis fades and demand for elective procedures picks up.

