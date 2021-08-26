Health Care Ticks Lower Amid Defensive Bias - Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders adopted a defensive posture ahead of Chairman Jerome Powell's speech Friday.

Startup Pardes Biosciences Inc. has begun clinical trials of a pill for Covid-19, entering the hunt for an oral medicine that could be widely used to treat and prevent the disease.

Demand for at-home Covid-19 tests has spiked during the Delta variant outbreak in the U.S. Abbott Laboratories said it expects supplies of its at-home test to be limited in the next few weeks as it hires workers and reboots factory lines that were slowed or idled earlier this summer.

