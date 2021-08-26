Log in
Health Care Ticks Lower Amid Defensive Bias - Health Care Roundup

08/26/2021 | 05:09pm EDT
Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders adopted a defensive posture ahead of Chairman Jerome Powell's speech Friday.

Startup Pardes Biosciences Inc. has begun clinical trials of a pill for Covid-19, entering the hunt for an oral medicine that could be widely used to treat and prevent the disease.

Demand for at-home Covid-19 tests has spiked during the Delta variant outbreak in the U.S. Abbott Laboratories said it expects supplies of its at-home test to be limited in the next few weeks as it hires workers and reboots factory lines that were slowed or idled earlier this summer.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-21 1708ET

