Health Care Up After Final Presidential Debate -- Health Care Roundup

10/23/2020 | 05:06pm EDT

Health-care companies ticked up after the final presidential debate and amid vaccine developments.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group, the largest U.S. insurer by enrollees, rose to a new record high after the final debate failed to change the trajectory of the presidential race, making it unlikely that Republicans will gain significant support for a major overhaul of the U.S. health-care system.

Federal health regulators have decided to allow the resumption of U.S. studies of a leading Covid-19 vaccine candidate from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, according to a person familiar with the matter and materials reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-23-20 1705ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.15% 7943 Delayed Quote.4.57%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 1.50% 330.6 Delayed Quote.10.80%
