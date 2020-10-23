Health Care Up After Final Presidential Debate -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies ticked up after the final presidential debate and amid vaccine developments.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group, the largest U.S. insurer by enrollees, rose to a new record high after the final debate failed to change the trajectory of the presidential race, making it unlikely that Republicans will gain significant support for a major overhaul of the U.S. health-care system.

Federal health regulators have decided to allow the resumption of U.S. studies of a leading Covid-19 vaccine candidate from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, according to a person familiar with the matter and materials reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

