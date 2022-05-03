Log in
Health Care Up After Pfizer Earnings -- Health Care Roundup

05/03/2022 | 05:09pm EDT
Health-care companies rose after strong earnings from one Big Pharma company.

Pfizer expects demand for its Covid-19 antiviral drug to increase as governments return to replenish their supplies and seek to thwart surges as the pandemic virus continues to evolve.

Biogen Chief Executive Michel Vounatsos will resign from the company as it slims down its workforce, cuts spending by $1 billion annually and attempts to chart a new course after Medicare's devastating refusal to cover its new Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.

Welltower, a healthcare-focused real-estate investment trust, made a $4.8 billion all-cash bid for Healthcare Realty Trust shortly after the smaller REIT agreed to a roughly $10 billion merger with rival Healthcare Trust of America.

Shares of Healthcare Realty rose and Healthcare Trust fell after reports of the rival bid hit the tape Tuesday, suggesting investors consider the deal to be in jeopardy.


