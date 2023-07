Health-care companies rose sharply after a strong round of earnings in the sector. Johnson & Johnson continued to rise after surging in the wake of its earnings report.

Shares of Vertex rose after analysts at brokerage Leerink Partners said the biotech company had an edge on the competition because it didn't face a "patent cliff," with its cystic fibrosis treatments protected into the 2030s.

