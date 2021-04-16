Health Care Up After Strong Start to Earnings Season -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose after solid earnings in the sector.

Shares of health-insurance giant UnitedHealth Group finished the week at all-time highs, adding to gains generated by its surprisingly strong earnings report.

Drugmaker Eli Lilly asked U.S. health regulators to revoke the authorization for use of its Covid-19 antibody drug bamlanivimab alone because it is less potent against certain coronavirus variants circulating in the U.S.

As concerns mounted last week over rare cases of blood clots, U.S. health-care conglomerate Johnson & Johnson asked British rival AstraZeneca and U.S. counterparts Pfizer and Moderna to join its efforts looking into the reports, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The proposed merger of Canadian cannabis companies Tilray and Aphria moved a step closer to approval on Friday, when Tilray revised its bylaws to reduce its shareholder vote quorum.

