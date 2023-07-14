Health-care companies rallied after strong earnings for the largest health insurer by enrollees.

Shares of UnitedHealth surged, rising by more than 7% after the giant insurer posted brisk second-quarter revenue growth, surpassing the average Wall Street target.

Eli Lilly said it would acquire Versanis Bio, a private company developing a treatment for obesity, for up to $1.925 billion.

Johnson & Johnson is suing four doctors who published studies citing links between talc-based personal care products and cancer.

Roivant Sciences, a biotech company started by Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, is in talks to sell an experimental drug for a debilitating stomach disease to Roche Holding, in a deal that could be valued at more than $7 billion. Roivant has more than doubled for the year to date.

Canadian cannabis firm Canopy Growth could not arrest the slide in its shares when it divulged a plan to refinance debt, as a recent going concern warning continues to haunt the company.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-14-23 1742ET