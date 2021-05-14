Health Care Up Amid Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors rotated into sectors more sensitive to the rate of economic growth.

Car makers General Motors and Toyota Motor said they are sticking with existing policies while awaiting guidance from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which has jurisdiction over their workplaces and still requires face coverings and social distancing.

Ireland's public healthcare system said it shut down major technology systems Friday after a ransomware attack, causing disruption at hospitals and Covid-19 testing centers.

