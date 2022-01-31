Health Care Up Amid Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated back into the cyclical sectors that bore the brunt of the selling in January.

Moderna received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration of its Covid-19 vaccine, just over a year after the agency first authorized the vaccine for use in the U.S. on an emergency basis. The approval was the first of its kind for a biotech company developing an experimental treatment.

Japanese drugmaker Shionogi plans to start a late-stage clinical trial of its Covid-19 pill as soon as late February and is in discussions with U.S. and European regulators over the trial.

