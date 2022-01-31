Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Health Care Up Amid Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup

01/31/2022 | 05:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated back into the cyclical sectors that bore the brunt of the selling in January.

Moderna received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration of its Covid-19 vaccine, just over a year after the agency first authorized the vaccine for use in the U.S. on an emergency basis. The approval was the first of its kind for a biotech company developing an experimental treatment.

Japanese drugmaker Shionogi plans to start a late-stage clinical trial of its Covid-19 pill as soon as late February and is in discussions with U.S. and European regulators over the trial. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-31-22 1709ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MODERNA, INC. 6.18% 169.33 Delayed Quote.-37.21%
SHIONOGI & CO., LTD. 1.77% 6427 Delayed Quote.-22.28%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:20pWheat slides on U.S. weather, reduced fears over Ukraine
RE
05:19pJapan's U.S. ambassador says metals tariff talks 'robust'
RE
05:19pLegendary Entertainment sells $760 million stake to Apollo
RE
05:18pSoftBank-backed Cybereason confidentially files for U.S. IPO -sources
RE
05:18pFinancials Up On Revival Of Risk Appetite -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:13pU.S., UK to punish Putin's elite friends if Russia invades Ukraine
RE
05:13pMelvin Capital's Plotkin eyes new cash after year of double-digit losses
RE
05:13pConsumer Cos Rally As Meme Stocks Rebound -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:12pCOVID patients face risks after hospital; kids' hearts return to normal after rare inflammatory illness
RE
05:09pHealth Care Up Amid Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook owner Meta to lift veil off its metaverse business
2Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, Berkeley, Beyond Meat, Tesco, ..
3Global stocks trade higher at the end of a volatile month
4Italy's Saipem sinks after profit warning and call for cash
5French supermarket group Casino's shares slump after profit warning

HOT NEWS