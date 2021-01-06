Log in
Health Care Up Amid Deal Activity -- Health Care Roundup

01/06/2021 | 05:37pm EST
Health-care companies rose amid deal activity.

UnitedHealth Group agreed to buy health-care technology company Change Healthcare for $8 billion in cash.

Walgreen Boots Alliance agreed to sell the majority of its pharmacy wholesale unit to AmerisourceBergen for $6.5 billion, narrowing focus on retail pharmacy business and health offerings.

Marijuana companies surged as investors anticipate potential Democratic Party control of the Senate, pending results from Georgia.

Shares of cannabis producers such as Tilray and Canopy Growth surged as initial vote counts indicated Democrats could take both seats and establish a majority in the upper chamber of U.S. Congress.

With the House of Representatives already controlled by the Democrats, the way could be clear for legalization of marijuana.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-21 1736ET

