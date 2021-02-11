Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Health Care Up Amid Deal Activity -- Health Care Roundup

02/11/2021 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Health-care companies ticked up amid deal activity.

A company owned by investment firm Apollo Global Management is in talks to buy Ardent Health Services, The Wall Street Journal reported, in a deal that values the chain's roughly 30 hospitals across six states at about $10 billion, including debt.

Cannabis producers plummeted as the sub sector's popularity with day traders that had given stocks such as Tilray and Canopy a boost in recent sessions appeared to taper off. The Cannabis exchange-traded fund fell sharply.

British drugmaker AstraZeneca said it was fixing problems with the manufacturing of its Covid-19 vaccine and expects to roughly double monthly production to 200 million doses by April. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-21 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC. -35.99% 21.36 Delayed Quote.279.20%
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. -2.64% 50.49 Delayed Quote.5.88%
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.01% 7246 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -23.58% 18.31 Delayed Quote.126.04%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. -21.43% 0.385 Delayed Quote.92.16%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION -22.02% 51.63 Delayed Quote.111.40%
CRONOS GROUP INC. -22.15% 15.39 Delayed Quote.123.64%
HEXO CORP. -25.06% 9.78 Delayed Quote.179.44%
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC. -7.10% 1.44 Delayed Quote.50.49%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. -40.16% 4.56 Delayed Quote.350.89%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. -22.03% 0.46 Delayed Quote.151.06%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. -19.00% 0.405 Delayed Quote.222.58%
TILRAY, INC. -49.68% 32.16 Delayed Quote.673.73%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:54aUtilities Down As Long-Term Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
11:53aTRANSAT A T : Canada approves Air Canada purchase of Transat, with conditions
RE
11:53aNasdaq, S&P 500 gain on tech stocks, hopes for more stimulus
RE
11:52aCommunications Services Up On Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
11:48aTech Up On Mixed Earnings, Bumble IPO Bump -- Tech Roundup
DJ
11:42aReddit rally in cannabis stocks stubbed out
RE
11:42aFinancials Down In Volatile Trade As Treasury Yields Are Mixed -- Financials Roundup
DJ
11:41aBOE's Haldane predicts possible double-digit annual growth rate in UK a year ahead -Daily Mail
RE
11:39aConsumer Cos Down On Mixed Jobs, Earnings Reports -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
11:38aStocks mostly rise as tech shares gain; oil prices slip
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AURORA CANNABIS INC. : Cannabis stocks light up Reddit as sector surges to new highs
2Reddit rally in cannabis stocks stubbed out
3TESLA, INC. : ANALYSIS: Investors lukewarm on Tesla's $1.5 billion bitcoin splurge
4Fed's Powell, invoking war effort, calls for national jobs drive
5Bitcoin soars to all-time high after BNY Mellon announces crypto venture

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ