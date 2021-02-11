Health Care Up Amid Deal Activity -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies ticked up amid deal activity.

A company owned by investment firm Apollo Global Management is in talks to buy Ardent Health Services, The Wall Street Journal reported, in a deal that values the chain's roughly 30 hospitals across six states at about $10 billion, including debt.

Cannabis producers plummeted as the sub sector's popularity with day traders that had given stocks such as Tilray and Canopy a boost in recent sessions appeared to taper off. The Cannabis exchange-traded fund fell sharply.

British drugmaker AstraZeneca said it was fixing problems with the manufacturing of its Covid-19 vaccine and expects to roughly double monthly production to 200 million doses by April.

