Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Health Care Up Amid Deal Activity -- Health Care Roundup

04/08/2021 | 05:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Health-care companies ticked up amid deal activity.

Cannabis producer Canopy Growth agreed to acquire Toronto-based Supreme Cannabis, as the sub sector continues to consolidate in anticipation of broader reforms of U.S. and European marijuana-consumption laws.

Spain and Italy have limited the use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to people aged over 60, potentially further slowing the European Union's sluggish immunization program. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-08-21 1713ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC. 0.44% 20.49 Delayed Quote.131.82%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 2.03% 7243 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 1.13% 10.72 Delayed Quote.0.00%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. 1.35% 0.375 Delayed Quote.45.10%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION -5.27% 35.75 Delayed Quote.20.50%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 0.36% 11.04 Delayed Quote.24.43%
HEXO CORP. 2.82% 8.01 Delayed Quote.66.81%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. 0.00% 3.97 Delayed Quote.134.91%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. 16.39% 0.355 Delayed Quote.29.79%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. 49.06% 0.395 Delayed Quote.70.97%
TILRAY, INC. 0.05% 19.77 Delayed Quote.139.23%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:15pNike settles lawsuit against maker of Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes'
RE
05:14pHealth Care Up Amid Deal Activity -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:05pAmazon.com inc election shows workers voting more than 2-1 against forming first union in u.s, with over 600 of about 3,200 votes counted so far - public hearing
RE
05:03pCANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.52% to 19,228.87
RE
05:00pPot producer glass house group to go public by merging with mercer park brand acquisition corp in over $1 bln deal- sources
RE
04:56pNike says it has settled its lawsuit against mschf, which makes 'satan shoes', and that mschf has agreed to a voluntary recall to buy back the shoes
RE
04:55pExclusive-SIGNA Sports United in talks to go public through SPAC deal -sources
RE
04:54pAmazon union election tally starts, turnout 55%
RE
04:53pCanada proposes tighter mortgage stress test as home prices surge
RE
04:51pKPS to buy Crown Holdings' EMEA unit for $2.7 billion
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prosus sells 2% of Tencent for $14.7 billion in world's largest block trade
2BP PLC : High stakes at sea in global rush for wind power
3Tech rally leads S&P to record high as Treasury yields dip, dollar softens
4HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : MacBook, iPad production delayed as supply crunch hits Apple - Nikkei
5FTSE 100 INDEX : FTSE 100 edges higher on miners, banks boost; Johnson Matthey shines

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ