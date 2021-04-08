Health Care Up Amid Deal Activity -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies ticked up amid deal activity.

Cannabis producer Canopy Growth agreed to acquire Toronto-based Supreme Cannabis, as the sub sector continues to consolidate in anticipation of broader reforms of U.S. and European marijuana-consumption laws.

Spain and Italy have limited the use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to people aged over 60, potentially further slowing the European Union's sluggish immunization program.

