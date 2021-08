Health Care Up Amid Deal Activity -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose amid deal activity.

Baxter International is in advanced talks to buy medical-equipment maker Hill-Rom Holdings for around $10 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Contract drug manufacturer Catalent agreed to buy closely held nutritional supplement maker Bettera Holdings for $1 billion.

Pfizer's recent acquisition of Trillium Therapeutics, meanwhile, reflects Big Pharma's appetite for biotech companies, according to an analysis from The Wall Street Journal.

