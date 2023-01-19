Health Care Up Amid Deal Activity -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose amid deal activity.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals jumped after the late-stage biotechnology company agreed to be acquired by India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries for an initial $576 million in cash.

CureVac surged after analysts at brokerage UBS said the drug maker's RNA vaccine program was underrated and could compete with the rival program at Moderna.

XORTX Therapeutics shares rallied after a kidney-disease treatment showed promise in a clinical trial.

