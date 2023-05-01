Health-care companies rose amid further deal activity.

Iveric bio rallied after rival Astellas Pharma agreed to buy the eye-drug maker for about $5.9 billion to expand its presence in the ophthalmology field.

Ilumina shares fell after the drugmaker said it would oppose activist investor Carl Icahn's nominations to its board.

Marker Therapeutics rose after the biotech company agreed to offload machinery and manufacturing duties to a contract manufacturer founded by one of its board members.

Avrobio fell after the biotech company's chief executive stepped down to join another startup.

