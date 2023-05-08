Health-care companies rose amid deal activity.

Baxter International agreed to sell its biopharma-solutions unit for $4.25 billion, as the medical-products maker continues to streamline its focus.

BioNTech ticked down after the Covid-19 vaccine maker posted first-quarter sales ahead of Wall Street targets.

Shares of contract drug manufacturer Catalent tumbled after it warned it would be forced to drastically cut revenue projections for the coming year.

Immuron shares jumped after the Australian biopharmaceutical company said the U.S. Food and Administration removed a clinical hold on a commercialization application for a diarrhea treatment.

