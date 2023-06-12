Health-care companies rose amid deal activity.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics rallied after Swiss drug giant Novartis agreed to buy the maker of kidney-disease treatments for up to $3.5 billion.

Aptose Biosciences shares rose sharply after the oncology drug maker reported promising clinical trial data for its tuspetinib product.

Biogen rose after a full-day halt during the regular session as a Food and Drug Administration committee convened to vote on an approval recommendation for the Alzheimer's drug candidate the biotech makes with Japanese firm Eisai. The committee voted unanimously to recommend approval, and Biogen shares took off when they were unhalted.

The abrupt departure of Illumina's chief executive during a fight with antitrust regulators will give other executives pause before pulling the trigger on deals, antitrust-law specialists said.

