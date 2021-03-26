Health Care Up Amid Defensive Demand After Volatile Week -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose, as investors sought out defensive Big Pharma stocks and sold risky biotech issues after a volatile week on the stock market.

The Biden administration's new campaign promoting Covid-19 vaccination will emphasize working with community groups and others to target specific populations that are skeptical of the vaccine, senior administration officials said.

German health officials have warned that the country's third wave of coronavirus disease could be the worst yet and will place the country's hospitals under severe strain if left unchecked.

