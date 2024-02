Health-care companies ticked up amid earnings optimism.

Shares of CVS Health rose even after the drug-store chain and insurer downgraded its projected results for 2024, echoing warnings from other insurers about rising medical expenditures as Americans undergo more discretionary procedures. CVS posted earnings ahead of Wall Street targets.

