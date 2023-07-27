Health-care companies rose amid mixed earnings.

Drugmaker AbbVie surged after sales of arthritis drug Humira -- one of the best-selling drugs in history -- didn't fall as sharply as feared, even as it faced generic competition.

Bristol Myers Squibb shares slid after the drugmaker reported lower-than-expected second-quarter sales.

Shares of Baxter International fell sharply after the maker of hospital supplies such as Hillrom beds swung to a second-quarter loss.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-23 1740ET