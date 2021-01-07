Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Health Care Up As Democratic Sweep Seen Maintaining Status Quo -- Health Care Roundup

01/07/2021 | 05:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Health-care companies rose as the Democratic sweep of U.S. Congress and the White House was seen as maintaining status quo in the U.S. health-care system.

Shares of large insurers rose, with the largest American health insurer by enrollees, UnitedHealth Group adding more than 1% to trade at its highest ever level.

Separately, a surgical-care unit of UnitedHealth Group was indicted on antitrust charges that it maintained yearslong agreements with rival health-care firms over recruitment of senior-level employees.

Pharmacy foot traffic has fallen as Covid-19 precautions thwart the seasonal flu and people skip routine medical care and generally avoid stores, Walgreens Boots Alliance executives said. Still, shares of the drug-store chain rallied as earnings exceeded Wall Street targets.

China's Sinovac vaccine was 78% effective against Covid-19 in Brazilian late-stage trials and offered total protection against severe cases of the disease, raising hopes it can be used to immunize much of the developing world

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-07-21 1722ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 1.60% 365.03 Delayed Quote.-1.68%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 5.18% 45.26 Delayed Quote.3.21%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:44pSBE SMALL BUSINESS & ENTREPRENEURSHIP COUNCIL : Advocate for Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses Applauds DOL's Independent Contractor Rule
PU
05:36pIranian ship arrives at Venezuelan port, data shows
RE
05:34pUtilities Down As Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:32pCommunications Services Higher Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:30pCommunications Services Up On Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:29pREFILE-Bustle Digital hires bank to explore deal to go public -source
RE
05:29pBoeing settlement with doj has no bearing on civil litigation against boeing by families of victims of 2nd 737 max crash, plaintiffs' lawyers say
RE
05:29pTech Up As Investors Chase Momentum In Tesla, Bitcoin -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:26pFED CHAIR POWELL TO SPEAK JAN. 14 AT 12 : 30 est at virtual event hosted by princeton university bendheim center for finance, fed says
RE
05:26pFinancials Climb With 10-Year Yield -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Investors reposition for stimulus, spending and tax as they look to Biden
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Mercedes supersized display aims to outdo Tesla's hallmark touchscreen
3DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Danish prosecutors drop money laundering charges against ex-Danske Bank st..
4U.S. considering adding Alibaba, Tencent to China investment ban -sources
5Oil drillers shrug off Trump's U.S. Arctic wildlife refuge auction

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ