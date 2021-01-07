Health Care Up As Democratic Sweep Seen Maintaining Status Quo -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose as the Democratic sweep of U.S. Congress and the White House was seen as maintaining status quo in the U.S. health-care system.

Shares of large insurers rose, with the largest American health insurer by enrollees, UnitedHealth Group adding more than 1% to trade at its highest ever level.

Separately, a surgical-care unit of UnitedHealth Group was indicted on antitrust charges that it maintained yearslong agreements with rival health-care firms over recruitment of senior-level employees.

Pharmacy foot traffic has fallen as Covid-19 precautions thwart the seasonal flu and people skip routine medical care and generally avoid stores, Walgreens Boots Alliance executives said. Still, shares of the drug-store chain rallied as earnings exceeded Wall Street targets.

China's Sinovac vaccine was 78% effective against Covid-19 in Brazilian late-stage trials and offered total protection against severe cases of the disease, raising hopes it can be used to immunize much of the developing world

