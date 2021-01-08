Health Care Up As Democrats' Victory Seen As Positive For Sector -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies ticked up as investors bet the sector would fare well under the Democratic-controlled government.

The U.K.'s health regulator authorized the use of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, giving Britain a third vaccine in its battle against a highly contagious new variant of the virus.

President-elect Joe Biden will seek to release nearly all available coronavirus vaccine doses to accelerate distribution, his transition team said Friday, in a shift from the Trump administration's policy of holding back stock for second doses.

