Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Health Care Up As Investors Rotate Back To Growth Sectors -- Health Care Roundup

02/01/2021 | 05:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Health-care companies rose as investors rotated back into fast-growing sectors.

The Biden administration said it has reached a $230 million deal with Australian diagnostics company Ellume to produce at-home, over-the-counter Covid-19 tests.

The number of reported U.S. Covid 19 cases and hospitalizations continued to decline from recent peaks.

A major snowstorm in the Northeast threatened to complicate vaccine rollouts and limit accessibility to testing centers, however.

A group of 10 Senate Republicans released new details of their roughly $618 billion coronavirus-relief proposal Monday, including a round of $1,000 direct checks for many adults, ahead of a meeting later in the day with President Biden.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-01-21 1707ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:19pUtilities Up, But Not By Much, Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:18pCommunications Services Up On Cyclical Demand -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:14pTech Surges Ahead Of Amazon, Google Earnings Later In Week -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:13pFinancials Gain As Worries About Short Squeeze, Brokers Subside -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:10pConsumer Cos Rise As Short-Squeeze Fears Subside, GameStop Slides -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:07pIndustrials Up After ISM Factory Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:07pHealth Care Up As Investors Rotate Back To Growth Sectors -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:06pSpotify launches music streaming service in South Korea
RE
05:06pMIMECAST : For Systemic Change in Your Cybersecurity Culture, Keep Things Interesting
PU
05:02pGLOBALDATA : Cybersecurity measures key as COVID-19 drives adoption of remote-accessible medical devices
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Robinhood and Reddit protected from lawsuits by user agreement, Congress
2BP PLC : Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive
3ARGENT MINERALS LIMITED : Retail investors turn attention to silver as GameStop shares retreat
4Wall Street gears up for second bout against Reddit traders
5Melvin Capital ends month with over $8 billion in assets after investors added cash - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ