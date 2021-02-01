Health Care Up As Investors Rotate Back To Growth Sectors -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose as investors rotated back into fast-growing sectors.

The Biden administration said it has reached a $230 million deal with Australian diagnostics company Ellume to produce at-home, over-the-counter Covid-19 tests.

The number of reported U.S. Covid 19 cases and hospitalizations continued to decline from recent peaks.

A major snowstorm in the Northeast threatened to complicate vaccine rollouts and limit accessibility to testing centers, however.

A group of 10 Senate Republicans released new details of their roughly $618 billion coronavirus-relief proposal Monday, including a round of $1,000 direct checks for many adults, ahead of a meeting later in the day with President Biden.

