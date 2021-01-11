Health Care Up As Investors Seek Out Defensive Sectors -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose as investors sought out defensive sectors in light of fears of further civil unrest.

Shares of Eli Lilly rose after an experimental Alzheimer's drug helped patients in a small trial, the company said Monday, renewing hopes that researchers are closing in on therapies that can fight the disease.

Britain's National Health Service is bracing for the worst weeks of the pandemic as a new, more-contagious form of the coronavirus rips through the country and places hospitals under more extreme stress than in the spring. Meanwhile, in the U.S. infection rates and hospitalization ticked down, a glimmer of hope as hospitals in many regions near capacity.

